BRIEF-Ashburton Investments To Merge India Equity Opportunities Fund With IIFL AMC's Fund
December 6, 2017 / 10:38 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Ashburton Investments To Merge India Equity Opportunities Fund With IIFL AMC's Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ashburton Investments:

* ASHBURTON INVESTMENTS TO MERGE INDIA EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND WITH IIFL AMC‘S FUND Source text - Ashburton Investments, the asset management arm of the FirstRand group and IIFL Asset Management (IIFL AMC) have signed binding agreements to merge the Ashburton India Equity Opportunities Fund* into the IIFL India Equity Opportunities Fund* (UCIT’s based in Luxemburg). The merger is subject to all necessary regulatory and board approvals. Investors can continue to access the fund as normal and no action is required from existing investors.

