June 20 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy

* Ashford Hospitality Prime -entered agreement with marriott to convert its courtyard Philadelphia downtown hotel to an autograph collection property

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - company has begun marketing for sale its marriott plano legacy hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: