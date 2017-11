Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

* Ashford Hospitality Trust- co on Oct. 31, announced it successfully refinanced mortgage loan with existing outstanding balance totaling about $413 million​

* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍new loan totals $427 million and is expected to result in annual interest savings of approximately $9.8 million​