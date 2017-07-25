FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ashford to buy stake in co that conducts business of J&S audio visual
July 25, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Ashford to buy stake in co that conducts business of J&S audio visual

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Ashford Inc

* Ashford - to buy controlling interest in privately held co that conducts business of J&S audio visual in United States, Mexico, and Dominican Republic​

* Ashford Inc - deal for ‍approximately $17.1 million in cash and $4.3 million of Ashford common stock consideration​

* Company expects to finance investment with a term loan of approximately $12 million

* Ashford Inc - ‍after giving effect to transaction, Ashford will own approximately an 85% interest in common equity of J&S​

* Ashford Inc - ‍expects J&S to initially contribute approximately $1.77 to its adjusted net income per diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

