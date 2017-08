Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc

* Declared a force majeure in europe on 1.4 butanediol (BDO), tetrahydrofuran (THF) and formaldehyde

* ‍Marl facility is currently unable to produce any 1.4 BDO, THF/ formaldehyde, availability of product is significantly reduced​

* Force majeure in Europe as result of fire at facility in marl, germany, that led to shutdown of production operations on Aug. 10