FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Ashok Leyland June-qtr profit down 62 pct
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 21, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Ashok Leyland June-qtr profit down 62 pct

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd:

* June quarter profit 1.11 billion rupees versus profit of 2.91 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 1.69 billion rupees

* June quarter total income 45.53 billion rupees versus 45.70 billion rupees

* Says June-quarter exceptional item 125.7 million rupees

* Says in quarter profitability lower primarily due to richer mix and exchange gain on swap contracts in q1 last year

* Next 3 quarters look promising as demand is expected to pick up on the back of government spending on infra and positive gst impact

Source text - bit.ly/2gPjNDZ

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.