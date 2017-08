June 29 (Reuters) - Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Ltd :

* ‍Profit for year amounted to approximately HK$17.1 million, representing an increase of approximately 2.7 pct​

* FY revenue amounted to approximately HK$1,988.7 million, down 29.8 percent

* ‍Board does not recommend payment of final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017.