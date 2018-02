Jan 31 (Reuters) - Asia Pacific Strategic Investments Ltd :

* ASIA PACIFIC STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS LTD ANNOUNCES ‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN CAPITAL OF IPC CORPORATION LTD

* CONSIDERATION FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION WILL BE SATISFIED BY ALLOTMENT AND ISSUANCE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES​

* ‍AGGREGATE VALUE OF CONSIDERATION FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION IS S$21.3 MILLION, FOR PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS IS S$45.4 MILLION‍​