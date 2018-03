BRIEF-Asia Pacific Strategic Investments Updates on Proposed Acquisition Of Shares In IPC Corp

March 5 (Reuters) - Asia Pacific Strategic Investments Ltd :

* ASIA PACIFIC STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS DECIDED IT WILL ACCEPT WITHDRAWAL & NOT PROCEED WITH CO’S ACQUISITION OF 28.1 MILLION TARGET SHARES FROM OEI HONG LEONG​

* CO INTENDS TO PROCEED WITH ACQUISITION OF 11.9 MILLION TARGET SHARES FROM INDIVIDUALS

* ‍ISSUE PRICE FOR EACH REMAINING CONSIDERATION SHARE SHALL BE S$0.00332 PER SHARE ​

* ‍CONSIDERATION FOR REMAINING ACQUISITION BE SATISFIED BY ALLOTMENT AND ISSUANCE OF 1.58 BILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES​