Jan 15 (Reuters) - Asia United Bank Corp:

* MANUEL GOMEZ WILL BECOME MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND PRESIDENT OF THE BANK‍​

* CURRENT PRESIDENT OF BANK ABRAHAM T CO WILL BE ASSUMING CHAIRMANSHIP‍​

* JACINTO L. NG, SR. TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: