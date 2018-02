Feb 21 (Reuters) - Asian Seafoods Coldstorage Pcl :

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 9.89 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 9.35 BILLION BAHT‍​

* FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 418.0 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 154.6 MILLION BAHT