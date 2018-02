BRIEF-Asiatravel.Com To Review Of Various Business Lines And Units​

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Asiatravel.Com Holdings Ltd:

* ‍COMPANY HAS UNDERTAKEN A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF ITS VARIOUS BUSINESS LINES AND UNITS.​

* ‍GROUP INTENDS TO DISPOSE ITS 50% OWNED LOSS MAKING OFFLINE WHOLESALING UNITS​

* ‍WITH PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING EXERCISE, GROUP EXPECTS MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIALS​

* EXPECTS INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM B2B BUSINESS TO OFFSET DECLINE IN REVENUE FOLLOWING SCALING DOWN OF GROUP‘S B2C BUSINESS​

* ‍INTENDS TO CLOSE B2C UNITS IN ALL OTHER OPERATING DESTINATIONS AND MANAGE ITS B2C OPERATIONS FROM PHILIPPINES​

* REVIEWING TRANSPORTATION & GROUND TOUR OPERATIONS AND FEASIBILITY IN OUTSOURCING OR OTHER OPTIONS IN ORDER TO REDUCE MAINTENANCE COSTS​