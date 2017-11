Nov 23 (Reuters) - ASIT BIOTECH SA:

* ‍EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE GRANTS CO SECOND PATENT RELATED TO ACTIVE INGREDIENTS USED IN ASIT+™ ALLERGY IMMUNOTHERAPY PRODUCT CANDIDATES​

* ‍GRANT WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM NOVEMBER 29, 2017 UNTIL JUNE 15, 2032 WITH A POSSIBLE EXTENSION OF 5 YEARS

* ‍PATENT PROSECUTIONS FOR GRANT IN CANADA, JAPAN, USA, CHINA, INDIA AND BRAZIL ARE ONGOING​