BRIEF-Asit Biotech FY Net Loss Narrows To ‍​12.0 Million Euros

Feb 12 (Reuters) - ASIT BIOTECH SA:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 12.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CLINICAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS ON TRACK WITH MULTIPLE DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES EXPECTED IN 2018‍​

* CASH POSITION AT END-2017 OF €2.13 MILLION‍​

* REDUCTION IN OPERATING EXPENSES IN LINE WITH THE COMPANY’S EXPECTATIONS‍​

* FY NET LOSS EUR ‍​12.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2ND PHASE III GP-ASIT+ TRIAL IN EUROPE IN ADULTS WITH SITE SELECTION IN Q4 2018

* 2ND PHASE III GP-ASIT+ TRIAL IN EUROPE IN ADULTS WITH SITE SELECTION IN Q4 2018

* FIRST-PATIENT FIRST-VISIT FOR GP-ASIT+ IN Q1 2019‍​