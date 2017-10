Oct 5 (Reuters) - ASIYA CAPITAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY :

* BOARD APPROVES PAID-UP CAPITAL DECREASE TO 65.7 MILLION DINARS FROM 80 MILLION DINARS BY CANCELLING 142.7 MILLION SHARES

* SAYS CAPITAL DECREASE IS TO OFFSET ACCUMULATED LOSS OF 14.2 MILLION DINARS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2hOIWzJ) Further company coverage: