BRIEF-ASM International Q2 sales beat Reuters poll

July 25 (Reuters) - ASM INTERNATIONAL NV

* Q2 NET SALES EUR 202.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 138.7 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 NEW ORDERS EUR 205.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 201 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 OPERATING RESULT EUR 37.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET EARNINGS OF €132 MILLION

* FOR Q3 WE EXPECT A SALES LEVEL OF €170-190 MILLION

* FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2017 AS A WHOLE WE EXPECT A SALES LEVEL HIGHER THAN IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* WE EXPECT ORDER INTAKE IN Q3 AT A STILL HEALTHY LEVEL OF €150-170 MILLION, ON A CURRENCY COMPARABLE LEVEL

* EXPECTS CLEAR YEAR-ON-YEAR IMPROVEMENT IN SINGLE WAFER ALD MARKET IN 2017 AND STRONG INCREASE IN THE 3D-NAND SEGMENT