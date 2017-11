BRIEF-ASM International to sell partial stake of about 9% in ASMPT

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ASM International NV:

* REG-ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SELL PARTIAL STAKE OF APPROXIMATELY 9% IN ASMPT

* TO SELL 37 MILLION SHARES OF TOTAL OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL IN ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LTD. THROUGH PARTIAL SECONDARY SHARE​

* ‍ASMI INTENDS TO DISTRIBUTE A PART OF PROCEEDS TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS IN FORM OF A TAX EFFICIENT CAPITAL RETURN​

* ‍FOLLOWING PLANNED DIVESTMENT ASMI WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 25% OF SHARES IN ASMPT​