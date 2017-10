BRIEF-ASML Holding Q3 net income beats Reuters poll

Oct 18 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV:

* Q3 NET INCOME OF EUR 557 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 474 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 GROSS PROFIT EUR ‍​1.05 BILLION VERSUS EUR 953 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 NET BOOKINGS EUR 2.15‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.88 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 TOTAL NET SALES EUR ‍​2.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.81 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FOR Q4 2017, EXPECTS NET SALES AROUND EUR 2.1 BILLION, GROSS MARGIN AROUND 44 PCT‍​

* FOR Q4 2017, EXPECTS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS OF ABOUT EUR 315 MILLION, OTHER INCOME OF ABOUT EUR 24 MILLION

* FOR Q4 2017, EXPECTS SG&A COSTS OF ABOUT EUR 110 MILLION AND EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE AROUND 14 PERCENT

* WITH OUR Q4 GUIDANCE, WE CONFIRM OUR VIEW THAT 2017 NET SALES WILL BE AT LEAST 25 PERCENT HIGHER THAN 2016 NET SALES‍​

* Q3 SYSTEMS BACKLOG AT EUR 5.69 BILLION VERSUS 5.63 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* CURRENT VIEW IS THAT TODAY‘S POSITIVE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT WILL CONTINUE IN 2018, SUPPORTED BY BACKLOG OF EUR 5.7 BILLION DRIVEN BY ALL PRODUCT CATEGORIES - CEO

* ASML COMPLETED HMI ACQUISITION IN NOV 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)