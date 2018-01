Jan 26 (Reuters) - Aspen Aerogels Inc:

* ASPEN AEROGELS SAYS ON JAN 25 CO AMENDED THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK - SEC FILING

* ASPEN AEROGELS - PURSUANT TO PRESENT AMENDMENT, CREDIT FACILITY'S MATURITY DATE IS EXTENDED TO APRIL 28, 2018 Source text : (bit.ly/2DMvINf) Further company coverage: