BRIEF-Aspen Aerogels Wins Judgments Against Dutch Reseller Of Chinese Aerogel​

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Aspen Aerogels Inc:

* ASPEN AEROGELS - ‍ MANNHEIM REGIONAL COURT IN GERMANY HAS ISSUED A SERIES OF JUDGMENTS AND RELATED INJUNCTIONS AGAINST HILTEX TECHNICHE WEEFSELS B.V.​

* ASPEN AEROGELS -‍JUDGMENTS AND RELATED INJUNCTIONS AGAINST HILTEX PROHIBIT RESALE OF CERTAIN AEROGEL PRODUCTS ORIGINATING FROM CHINA​

* ASPEN AEROGELS - ‍ JUDGMENTS RELATED TO LITIGATION INVOLVING RESALE BY HILTEX OF AEROGEL BLANKETS, PRODUCED BY ALISON HI-TECH CO

* ASPEN AEROGELS INC - ‍ASPEN AEROGELS HAS ALSO SUED ALISON AND NANO TECH CO., LTD. (“NANO”) IN MANNHEIM REGIONAL COURT

* ASPEN AEROGELS-CO, HILTEX REACHED SETTLEMENT; HILTEX AGREED NOT TO RESELL INFRINGING AEROGEL BLANKETS IN ANY EUROPEAN COUNTRY WHERE PATENTS MAINTAINED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: