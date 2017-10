BRIEF-Aspen announces $310 million preliminary estimate of pre-tax losses from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma And Maria

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd:

* Aspen announces $310 million preliminary estimate of pre-tax losses from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma And Maria

* Aspen insurance-about $110 million of estimated losses are from Hurricane Harvey, $135 million from Hurricane Irma and $65 million from Hurricane Maria​

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - ‍updated loss estimates will be reflected in Aspen’s Q3 2017 financial results​

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - ‍expects to record underwriting loss of approximately $340 million in q3 of 2017​

* Aspen Insurance - estimates pre-tax losses, net of reinsurance, reinstatement premiums, of about $50 million from other events including mexican earthquakes​