BRIEF-Aspen Expects To Record Underwriting Loss Of About $245 Million In Q4 Of 2017

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd:

* ASPEN ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE OF FOURTH QUARTER 2017 UNDERWRITING LOSS AND INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF THE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* ASPEN INSURANCE - PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE OF ABOUT $135 MILLION IN PRE-TAX LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCE & REINSTATEMENT PREMIUMS, RELATED TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES IN Q4

* ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD - ‍ESTIMATED LOSSES ARE PREDOMINANTLY ATTRIBUTED TO ASPEN‘S REINSURANCE SEGMENT​

* ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD - ASPEN EXPECTS TO RECORD AN UNDERWRITING LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY $245 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017