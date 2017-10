Sept 14 (Reuters) - ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD

* FY REVENUE BY 16% TO 41,2 BILLION RAND

* RAISED NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (“NHEPS”) BY 16% TO 1 463 CENTS IN YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.

* HAS DECLARED A GROSS DIVIDEND, WHICH IS PAID FROM INCOME RESERVES, OF 287 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE TO SHAREHOLDERS