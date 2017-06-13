FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare responds to South African Competition Commission investigation announcement
June 13, 2017

BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare responds to South African Competition Commission investigation announcement

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* Noted announcement by South African Competition Commission

* Announcement that SACC will be investigating co for suspected abuse of dominance in respect of provision of cancer medication in South Africa

* ‍Committed to full and constructive engagement with Competition Commission in this investigation

* Not increased pricing of its products outside of this regulatory framework

* Clearly demonstrated its commitment to providing quality medicines affordably over many years; Supply of oncology products in question is no exception​​​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

