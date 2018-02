BRIEF-Aspen says ITC Issues Order Prohibiting Import Of Chinese Aerogel Insulation

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Aspen Aerogels Inc:

* ITC ISSUES EXCLUSION ORDER PROHIBITING IMPORT OF CHINESE AEROGEL INSULATION

* ASPEN AEROGELS-U.S.‍ ITC ISSUED LIMITED EXCLUSION ORDER PROHIBITING IMPORT OF INFRINGING AEROGEL INSULATION MANUFACTURED BY GUANGDONG ALISON HI-TECH CO​

* ASPEN AEROGELS INC - ‍ ITC ISSUED EXCLUSION ORDER PROHIBITING IMPORT OF CHINESE AEROGEL INSULATION ALSO MANUFACTURED BY NANO TECH CO​

* ASPEN AEROGELS- ITC ORDER ISSUED AS REMEDY PURSUANT TO DETERMINATION THAT ALISON, NANO INFRINGE CO'S PATENTS RELATING TO AEROGEL INSULATION