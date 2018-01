BRIEF-Aspen Says To Review Global Nutritionals Business

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:

* STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ASPEN’S GLOBAL NUTRITIONALS BUSINESS

* ‍HAS BEEN EXPLORING OPTIONS TO ENHANCE VALUE OF ITS GLOBAL NUTRITIONALS BUSINESS (“NUTRITIONALS”) SINCE RECEIVING AN UNSOLICITED APPROACH IN Q3 OF LAST YEAR​

* ‍CFDA OF REGISTRATION OF ASPEN‘S INFANT MILK FORMULA BRAND, ALULA, ASPEN HAS DECIDED TO FORMALISE ITS REVIEW OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR NUTRITIONALS​

* ‍RANGE OF OPTIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED INCLUDING, INTER ALIA, INTRODUCTION OF A STRATEGIC PARTNER THAT COULD UNLOCK APPROPRIATE VALUE​

* ‍APPOINTED CENTERVIEW PARTNERS UK LLP AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST IN STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS​