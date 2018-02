Feb 21 (Reuters) - Aspinwall & Co Ltd:

* GOT INTERIM STAY FROM MADRAS HIGH COURT, OF IMPUGNED PROHIBITORY ORDER ISSUED BY OFFICE OF SUB-COLLECTOR, COIMBATORE

* SAYS CO RESUMED PRODUCTION BASED ON INTERIM STAY ORDER FROM MADARAS HC FOR POLLACHI FACTORY

* SAYS NO BUSINESS LOSS DURING NON-PRODUCTION PERIOD OF POLLACHI FACTORY