Jan 15 (Reuters) - Aspinwall & Co Ltd:

* OFFICE OF SUB-COLLECTOR ISSUED ORDERS TO SHUT DOWN OPERATIONS AT CO‘S COIR MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT POLLACHI TILL CERTIFICATE FROM POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD IS FURNISHED

* TOOK UP MATTER WITH LEGAL COUNSEL TO GET STAY FOR THE SAID ORDER OR GET REVOCATION OF THE ORDER