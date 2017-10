BRIEF-ASR Nederland ‍acquires Generali's Dutch operations​

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Asr Nederland Nv

* ‍ACQUIRES GENERALI‘S DUTCH OPERATIONS​

* ‍A.S.R. EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO RESULT IN EFFICIENCIES OF SCALE AND CAPITAL GAINS.​

* ACQUISITION PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 143 MILLION

* ‍A.S.R.‘S CAPITAL POSITION IS STRONG ENOUGH TO ABSORB ACQUISITION OF GENERALI NEDERLAND AND TO MAINTAIN A ROBUST SOLVENCY RATIO.​

* ‍A.S.R. EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL COMMITMENT (INCLUDING ACQUISITION PRICE) TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 200​

* TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION IN Q1 OF 2018

* ‍CONTRIBUTION OF GENERALI NEDERLAND TO NET OPERATING RESULT WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 30 MILLION​

* ‍OPERATIONS OF GENERALI NEDERLAND WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO A.S.R. OVER COURSE OF 2018​

* ‍GENERALI NEDERLAND‘S INSURANCE POLICIES WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO A.S.R. LABELS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE​

* ‍OPERATIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED INTO A.S.R. IN A GRADUAL PROCESS WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2020 AT LATEST​

* ‍EXPECTED RETURN ON INVESTMENT ON THIS TRANSACTION WILL BE >12%.​