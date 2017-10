Sept 25 (Reuters) - ASR NEDERLAND NV:

* A.S.R. AND HENK BEETS, CEO AND OWNER OF FIRST INVESTMENTS, HAVE AGREED THAT A.S.R. ASSET MANAGEMENT WILL ACQUIRE FIRST INVESTMENTS‍​

* NO DETAILS WILL BE PUBLISHED ABOUT THE PURCHASE PRICE‍​

* CLOSING IS EXPECTED BY THE END OF 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)