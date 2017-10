Oct 24 (Reuters) - Associated Banc-Corp

* Associated Banc-Corp announces increase in common stock dividend

* Associated Banc-Corp - ‍board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share

* Associated Banc-Corp - quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share is up $0.02 from previous quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share​