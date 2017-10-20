FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Associated International Hotels expects TTLL interim results and AIHL interim results will both record a loss before taxation​
October 20, 2017 / 11:08 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Associated International Hotels expects TTLL interim results and AIHL interim results will both record a loss before taxation​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Associated International Hotels Ltd

* ‍expected that TTLL interim results and AIHL interim results will both record a loss before taxation​

* ‍ expects that group for 6-mnths ended 30 sept. 30, will record a loss before tax of about hk$125 million​

* Associated international hotels ltd - co & tian teck land to record hy losses due to valuation losses in respect of their investment properties​

* Expects that ‍tian teck land ltd will record a hy loss before taxation of about hk$111 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
