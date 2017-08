June 20 (Reuters) - Assura Plc:

* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital

* Issue of new ordinary shares to fund acquisition and development pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)