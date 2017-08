Aug 1 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc

* Assurant reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.63

* Q2 earnings per share $2.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Assurant - qtrly net earned premiums, fees and other income from global housing, global lifestyle, global preneed segments was $1.43 billion versus. $1.52 billion

* Qtrly combined ratio for risk-based businesses