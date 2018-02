BRIEF-Assured Guaranty Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.44

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd:

* Assured Guaranty Ltd. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* CO RECOGNIZED PROVISIONAL TAX EXPENSE OF $61 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO ESTIMATED EFFECT OF TAX REFORM

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $281 MILLION VERSUS $470 MILLION

* ‍SETTLEMENT REACHED IN Q4 REGARDING BREACH OF REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CLAIM, RESULTING IN PRETAX GAIN OF $105 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS $178 MILLION VERSUS $236 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: