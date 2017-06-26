FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Assured Guaranty takes step toward combining European subsidiaries
June 26, 2017 / 8:07 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Assured Guaranty takes step toward combining European subsidiaries

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd:

* Assured Guaranty takes step toward combining European subsidiaries

* Assured Guaranty Ltd - ‍result of planned combination will be merger of AGLN, AGUK and CIFG EU with and into AGE, with AGE as surviving entity​

* Assured Guaranty Ltd - acquired 3 companies, Assured Guaranty (London) Plc, Assured Guaranty (UK) Plc and CIFG Europe Sa

* Upon merger, obligations and bonds insured by AGLN, AGUK and CIFG EU will become insured obligations of AGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

