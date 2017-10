Oct 20 (Reuters) - ASTARTA HOLDING NV:

* Q3 SUGAR SALES VOLUMES AT 109,948 TONNES, UP 14 PERCENT YOY

* Q3 WHEAT SALES VOLUMES AT 121,760 TONNES, UP 157 PERCENT YOY

* Q3 CORN SALES VOLUMES AT 25,121 TONNES VERSUS 2,551 TONNES YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)