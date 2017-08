BRIEF-Astec Industries Q2 sales $301.9 million

July 25 (Reuters) - Astec Industries Inc

* Astec Industries reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $301.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $314 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Astec Industries Inc says company's backlog at June 30, 2017 was $352.4 million compared to $371.3 million at June 30, 2016

* Astec Industries Inc - ‍domestic backlog decreased 13% to $276.2 million at June 30, 2017 from $316.4 million at June 30, 2016​

* Astec Industries Inc - ‍international backlog at June 30, 2017 was $76.2 million compared to $54.9 million at June 30, 2016​

* Astec Industries Inc - ‍"optimistic on our outlook for balance of 2017​"