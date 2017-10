Oct 10 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc:

* Astellas and Seattle Genetics initiate pivotal trial of Enfortumab Vedotin for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer

* Seattle Genetics - ‍companies also plan to initiate a combination trial of Enfortumab Vedotin with CPI therapy in late 2017​