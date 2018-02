Feb 8 (Reuters) - ASTELLIA SA:

* ‍​FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 38.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ORDERS AT EUR 42.7 MILLION, UP 10 PERCENT VERSUS 2016‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2EPoiXo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)