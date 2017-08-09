FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aster DM Healthcare Ltd files for IPO
August 9, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Aster DM Healthcare Ltd files for IPO

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Aster DM Healthcare Limited:

* Aster DM Healthcare Limited files for IPO

* Equity shares offered through the red herring prospectus are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE

* IPO consists of fresh issue shares worth up to 7.75 billion rupees

* IPO also includes offer for sale of up to 11.7 million shares by Union Investments and up to 4.7 million shares by Olympus Capital Asia Investments

* ICICI Securities, JM Financial Instituitional Securities and Yes Securities among others are the book running lead managers Source text: (bit.ly/2vlJHml)

