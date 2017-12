Dec 19 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ASTERIAS BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - ‍COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF ENTIRE SCISTAR STUDY​

* ASTERIAS BIOTHERAPEUTICS - ‍SIX- AND TWELVE-MONTH READOUTS FROM THIRD, FOURTH AND FIFTH COHORTS OF TRIAL ALL PROJECTED TO OCCUR IN 2018 FOR AST-OPC1​

* ASTERIAS BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ANTICIPATE EXPANDING EFFICACY DATASET FOR AST-OPC1 FROM 6 SUBJECTS IN COHORT 2 TO A TOTAL OF 22 SUBJECTS BY END OF 2018​