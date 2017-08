BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics receives FDA clearance to enroll C-4 patients in study

July 10 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Asterias biotherapeutics receives FDA clearance to enroll C-4 patients in Scistar study

* Says amendment expands eligibility criteria to include patients with a C-4 spinal cord injury

* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - ‍FDA accepted co's amendment to clinical research protocol for its ongoing AST-OPC1 scistar phase 1/2A clinical trial​

* Says amendment extends dosing window from 14 to 30 days to 21 to 42 days post-injury

* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍amendment expands eligibility criteria to include patients with a C-4 spinal cord injury