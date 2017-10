Oct 10 (Reuters) - Asti Corp

* Says it planed to boost capital at unit ASTI INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED by 347 million rupees (about 596 million yen) and payment date is within the end of November

* Says it will raise voting power in the unit to 99.9 percent from 99.6 percent after transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WZ2Pn7

