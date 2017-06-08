FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astoria Financial, Sterling Bancorp enter into agreement to settle claims brought by plaintiffs in certain putative class actions​
June 8, 2017

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Astoria Financial Corp:

* Astoria Financial - ‍on June 6, co, Sterling Bancorp entered into agreement to settle claims brought by plaintiffs in certain putative class actions​

* Astoria Financial - ‍Astoria merger class actions relate to agreement and plan of merger, by and between Astoria and Sterling, dated as of march 6, 2017​

* Astoria Financial - under agreement in principle, co, Sterling agreed to make certain additional information available to co's and Sterling shareholders Source text: (bit.ly/2qZiqmR) Further company coverage:

