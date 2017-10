Oct 25 (Reuters) - ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD:

* ‍NAV PER SHARE AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS USD 1.16​

* 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 2017 GROUP ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF $13.1 MILLION VERSUS $9.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍OPERATIONAL COSTS FOR GROUP WERE USD 1.588 MILLION FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍NO DIVIDEND HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR PERIOD UNDER REVIEW​

* ‍9-MONTH PROFIT BEFORE TAX​ OF $19.2 MILLION VERSUS $7.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)