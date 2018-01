Jan 9 (Reuters) - Astral Asia Bhd:

* DEC PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 313 M/T

* TOTAL FFB PRODUCTION OUTPUT IN DEC OF 5,668 M/T; TOTAL CRUDE PALM OIL PRODUCTION OUTPUT IN DEC OF 1,149 M/T‍​ Source: bit.ly/2AKy6P6 Further company coverage: