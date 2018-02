Feb 22 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd:

* ASTRAL FOODS LTD - FEEDBACK ON ENGAGEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS

* ASTRAL FOODS- TWO SHAREHOLDERS, HOLDING C7.6 PCT OF VOTEABLE SHARES, PARTICIPATED IN TELEPHONE CONFERENCE TO DISCUSS REMUNERATION POLICY

* ASTRAL FOODS LTD - BOTH SHAREHOLDERS INDICATED THAT THEY HAD IN FACT VOTED IN FAVOUR OF ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION POLICY