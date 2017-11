Nov 1 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* ‍ASTRAZENECA AND ASPEN COMPLETE ANAESTHETICS DEAL​

* ASTRAZENECA - ‍UNDER NEW AGREEMENT TERMS, AGI NOW ACQUIRED REMAINING RIGHTS TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, MANUFACTURING KNOW-HOW RELATED TO ANAESTHETIC MEDICINES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)