BRIEF-Astrazeneca enters agreement for Zomig rights outside Japan​

June 7 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* Announced that it has entered an agreement with Grünenthal for global rights to Zomig (Zolmitriptan) outside Japan​

* Grünenthal to pay Astrazeneca $200 million upon completion. Astrazeneca to receive up to additional $102 million in future milestone payments​

* Grünenthal will acquire rights to Zomig in all markets outside Japan, including us, where rights were previously licensed to Impax Pharmaceuticals​

* Agreement does not impact company's financial guidance for 2017​

* Impax will continue to market Zomig in US. Astrazeneca will continue to manufacture and supply medicine to Grünenthal during a transition period​

* Transaction is expected to complete in Q2 of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances​